Baby Bunting Group Ltd (BBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 29th

Baby Bunting Group Ltd (ASX:BBN) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$2.30. Baby Bunting Group has a 1 year low of A$1.95 ($1.38) and a 1 year high of A$2.90 ($2.06).

Baby Bunting Group Company Profile

Baby Bunting Group Limited operates as specialty retailer of baby goods in Australia. The company's principal product categories include prams, cots and nursery furniture, car safety, toys, babywear, feeding, nappies, Manchester, and associated accessories. Its products primarily cater to parents with children from newborn to three years of age, and parents-to-be.

