BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) versus SEA (OTCMKTS:SE) Head to Head Review

BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) and SEA (NYSE:SE) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

BALFOUR BEATTY/S has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEA has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BALFOUR BEATTY/S and SEA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BALFOUR BEATTY/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 SEA 0 0 6 0 3.00

SEA has a consensus price target of $42.40, suggesting a potential upside of 33.00%. Given SEA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SEA is more favorable than BALFOUR BEATTY/S.

Profitability

This table compares BALFOUR BEATTY/S and SEA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BALFOUR BEATTY/S N/A N/A N/A SEA -114.88% -158.33% -35.29%

Dividends

BALFOUR BEATTY/S pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. SEA does not pay a dividend. BALFOUR BEATTY/S pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SEA has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of BALFOUR BEATTY/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of SEA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of SEA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BALFOUR BEATTY/S and SEA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BALFOUR BEATTY/S $8.86 billion 0.21 $180.20 million $0.70 7.69 SEA $826.97 million 12.61 -$961.24 million ($2.96) -10.77

BALFOUR BEATTY/S has higher revenue and earnings than SEA. SEA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BALFOUR BEATTY/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SEA beats BALFOUR BEATTY/S on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BALFOUR BEATTY/S

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. It operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities. The Construction Services segment includes activities resulting in the physical construction of an asset. The Support Services segment supports existing assets or functions such as asset maintenance and refurbishment. The Infrastructure Investments segment involves in the acquisition, operation, and disposal of infrastructure assets such as roads, hospitals, student accommodation, military housing, offshore transmission networks, waste and biomass, and other concessions. The company was founded by George Balfour and Andrew Beatty on January 12, 1909 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features. The company also operates Shopee e-commerce platform, a mobile-centric marketplace that offers integrated payment and logistics infrastructure and seller services. In addition, it offers digital financial services to individuals and businesses, including e-wallet and payment services through the AirPay mobile app and AirPay counter applications on mobile phones or computers; and payment processing services for Shopee. The company was formerly known as Garena Interactive Holding Limited and changed its name to Sea Limited in April 2017. Sea Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.

