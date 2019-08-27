Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Short Interest Update

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,907,300 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the July 15th total of 11,832,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $14,882,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 539,052 shares in the company, valued at $25,184,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William M. Daley bought 11,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.93 per share, with a total value of $509,955.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 31.4% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,407,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,165,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313,870 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,721,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,675,000 after purchasing an additional 655,356 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 17.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,626,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,730,000 after buying an additional 1,126,449 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,795,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,712,000 after buying an additional 145,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 14,319.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,366,000 after buying an additional 4,259,404 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $41.04. 167,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,589,359. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $40.77 and a 52 week high of $54.27. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.94 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BK. UBS Group dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

