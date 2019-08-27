Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,874,872 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,177,982 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.32% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $209,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 456.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 19.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 9,420.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.8% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNS. Barclays reiterated an “average” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

BNS traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.52. The stock had a trading volume of 50,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $48.34 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.66.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.04). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.