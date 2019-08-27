Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 25,302.2% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 990,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,094,000 after purchasing an additional 987,039 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,835,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,453,934,000 after purchasing an additional 842,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,418,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,103,526,000 after purchasing an additional 416,459 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $76,019,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 29.9% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 971,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,576,000 after purchasing an additional 223,484 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.54. The stock had a trading volume of 26,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.51. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $265.87. The firm has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 2,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $687,836.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $64,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,288 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays raised Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.27.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

