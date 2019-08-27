BidaskClub Lowers Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amc Networks from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Gabelli reissued a buy rating on shares of Amc Networks in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Amc Networks from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amc Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.20.

Get Amc Networks alerts:

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $49.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day moving average of $56.77. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.85. Amc Networks has a 12 month low of $48.83 and a 12 month high of $68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.03 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 127.16%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amc Networks will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Amc Networks news, CFO Sean S. Sullivan sold 27,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $1,487,139.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,314.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $273,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,776.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amc Networks by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,028,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,203,000 after acquiring an additional 825,811 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amc Networks by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,058,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,134,000 after acquiring an additional 15,224 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Amc Networks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,771,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,006,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amc Networks by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,674,000 after acquiring an additional 934,831 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in Amc Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Amc Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amc Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.