BidaskClub Lowers Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $13.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $15.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.18.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.18 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, CFO Amar Maletira sold 14,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $204,698.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,913.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 22,109 shares of company stock worth $302,727 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 88.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 108.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 144.7% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

