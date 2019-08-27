BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 771,200 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the July 15th total of 569,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.17.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.06 per share, for a total transaction of $95,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,189.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 5,000 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.67, for a total transaction of $1,018,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,490.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,148 shares of company stock valued at $8,710,896 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 3.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,662,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 118.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after buying an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 19.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 0.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in BIO-TECHNE in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

TECH traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.90. 2,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.17. BIO-TECHNE has a 1-year low of $132.75 and a 1-year high of $217.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.03.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $191.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.37 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

