BitBay (BAY) Trading Down 45.3% Over Last 7 Days

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded down 36.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One BitBay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. BitBay has a market cap of $2.26 million and $244.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitBay has traded down 45.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00024183 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004887 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About BitBay

BitBay (CRYPTO:BAY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBay’s official website is bitbay.market.

BitBay Coin Trading

BitBay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBay using one of the exchanges listed above.

