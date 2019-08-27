Bitcoin Gold Price Tops $12.63 (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $12.63 or 0.00124228 BTC on exchanges including TDAX, CEX.IO, Bithumb and BitMarket. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $221.14 million and approximately $11.85 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00496949 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00050068 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003259 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000489 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Graviex, Bithumb, Bitfinex, Exrates, SouthXchange, Vebitcoin, Bitsane, Zebpay, Instant Bitex, YoBit, Crex24, CEX.IO, Bitlish, Coinnest, Braziliex, Gate.io, Bitinka, Sistemkoin, Exmo, Altcoin Trader, Korbit, Bittrex, Negocie Coins, Binance, Upbit, Bleutrade, Huobi, Trade Satoshi, QuadrigaCX, BitFlip, C2CX, BitMarket, BitBay, Coinone, Bit-Z, OKEx, Ovis, TDAX, Kucoin, Koineks, DSX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.