Bitcoin Scrypt Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.00 (BTCS)

Bitcoin Scrypt (CURRENCY:BTCS) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. In the last week, Bitcoin Scrypt has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Scrypt has a total market cap of $206,228.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Bitcoin Scrypt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Scrypt coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Scrypt alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000101 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt Profile

BTCS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2013. Bitcoin Scrypt’s total supply is 17,615,950 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Scrypt is bitcoinscrypt.io. Bitcoin Scrypt’s official Twitter account is @theotherbitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Scrypt

Bitcoin Scrypt can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Scrypt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Scrypt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Scrypt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Scrypt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Scrypt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.