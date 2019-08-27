BitTube (TUBE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,993.00

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. In the last week, BitTube has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre, Upbit, Livecoin and Bittrex. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $2,993.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.71 or 0.00765542 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006097 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004314 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 45.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000336 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 148,177,181 coins and its circulating supply is 146,397,181 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin.

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, TradeOgre and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.