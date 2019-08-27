BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) PT Raised to $30.00 at UBS Group

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on BJs Wholesale Club and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised BJs Wholesale Club from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BJs Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. BJs Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.17.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

NYSE:BJ opened at $25.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.55. BJs Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $32.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.68.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 102.69% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, EVP Lee Delaney sold 10,000 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $239,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Baldwin sold 30,147 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $745,535.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,045,786 shares of company stock worth $222,215,737. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 11.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 175,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,297,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 41.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at approximately $439,000. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Further Reading: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.