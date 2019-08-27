Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,683,600 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the July 15th total of 16,315,200 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider Christopher Striano sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $337,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,250.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $396,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 577,319 shares of company stock valued at $4,576,514 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 155,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 99,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 43,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. 45.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BX traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $49.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,682,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,107,298. The company has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.47. Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $26.88 and a 12-month high of $50.08.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Oppenheimer set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

