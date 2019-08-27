Block Array Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,774.00 (ARY)

Block Array (CURRENCY:ARY) traded 57.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. In the last week, Block Array has traded down 41.7% against the U.S. dollar. Block Array has a total market cap of $192,679.00 and approximately $4,774.00 worth of Block Array was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Block Array token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Block Array alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.20 or 0.05055595 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00045171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000185 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Block Array

Block Array (ARY) is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Block Array’s total supply is 88,409,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,430,738 tokens. Block Array’s official Twitter account is @blockarraygroup. The Reddit community for Block Array is /r/blockarraygroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Block Array’s official website is www.blockarray.com.

Block Array Token Trading

Block Array can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block Array directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block Array should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Block Array using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Block Array Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Block Array and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.