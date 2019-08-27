Blocknet (BLOCK) Market Cap Reaches $8.64 Million

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $8.64 million and approximately $5,013.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00013955 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded down 66.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,054,339 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co.

Blocknet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

