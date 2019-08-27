Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.38

Shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 1995534 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $548.54 million and a P/E ratio of -1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 38.77% and a negative return on equity of 539.17%. The business had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.56 million. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corp will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 11,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $122,969.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 36.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 73,928 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $998,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 27,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $382,000. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

