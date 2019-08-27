Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.07

Blue Star Gold Corp (CVE:BAU) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 341600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 million and a P/E ratio of -13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04.

Blue Star Gold Company Profile (CVE:BAU)

Blue Star Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. The company holds 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

