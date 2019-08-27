Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Gap Up to $356.01

Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $346.98, but opened at $356.01. Boeing shares last traded at $359.04, with a volume of 4,561,811 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Cowen set a $460.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup set a $430.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Buckingham Research set a $395.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $404.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.10.

Get Boeing alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,851 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 7,096 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,459 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.2% in the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boeing (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.