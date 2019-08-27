Bread (BRD) Price Reaches $0.30 on Top Exchanges

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last week, Bread has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bread token can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00002932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy, Kucoin, Cobinhood and Binance. Bread has a market cap of $26.55 million and approximately $274,057.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bread alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00247805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.50 or 0.01266401 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00020036 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00093997 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread launched on December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx, Cobinhood, IDEX, Tokenomy and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.