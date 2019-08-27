Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,326,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,785 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.28% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $198,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.2% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.2% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Security Asset Management grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.0% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roger H. Brown sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger H. Brown sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $698,702.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,325.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,556 shares of company stock valued at $9,702,122 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BFAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.57.

BFAM stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $164.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,264. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $105.15 and a 52 week high of $167.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $528.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.13 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

