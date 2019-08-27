Brokerages Anticipate Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $14.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.05 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Opera an industry rank of 85 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have commented on OPRA. B. Riley set a $19.00 price objective on Opera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup set a $14.00 price objective on Opera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Opera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Opera by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 18,770 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Opera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Opera by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 37,152 shares during the period. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPRA traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $13.03. 3,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,961. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 32.40. Opera has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $14.20.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.65 million. Opera had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 14.40%. Equities analysts expect that Opera will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Opera

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

