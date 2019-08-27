Brokerages Anticipate Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will announce earnings per share of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $4.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:WAL traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,013. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.68. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $37.39 and a 1-year high of $60.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,702,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,465,000 after purchasing an additional 296,647 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,958,000 after purchasing an additional 334,241 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,474,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,549,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,240,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,495,000 after purchasing an additional 204,893 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,989,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,629,000 after buying an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

