Brokerages Expect China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $26.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.45 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned China Yuchai International an industry rank of 206 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CYD. Zacks Investment Research cut China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded China Yuchai International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 25,559 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in China Yuchai International by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in China Yuchai International by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 23,296 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in China Yuchai International by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in China Yuchai International by 5,265.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 39,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CYD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.94. 993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,360. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.44. China Yuchai International has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $531.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.78.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.20). China Yuchai International had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $707.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that China Yuchai International will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Yuchai International (CYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.