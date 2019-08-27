Brokerages Expect Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.42 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) to announce sales of $6.42 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.36 billion. Johnson Controls International reported sales of $8.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year sales of $24.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.05 billion to $24.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $25.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.84 billion to $25.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Barclays started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

In other Johnson Controls International news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 10,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $451,810.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,118.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $96,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,024 shares in the company, valued at $842,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,830 shares of company stock worth $4,879,558 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth $2,977,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 223.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 28,579 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth $221,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 63,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth $39,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JCI stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,980,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,678,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $43.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

