Brokerages Expect Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) to Announce ($1.07) EPS

Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $45.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($1.07) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Odonate Therapeutics an industry rank of 72 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

ODT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

In other news, CEO Kevin C. Tang bought 769,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc bought 384,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,393,077 shares of company stock valued at $36,230,094 in the last three months. 59.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 6.2% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 12.9% during the second quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,363,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,402,000 after purchasing an additional 384,615 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Odonate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $3,980,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 182.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,042,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,247,000 after purchasing an additional 672,721 shares during the period. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 7.6% during the second quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 14,075,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,422,000 after purchasing an additional 989,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODT traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.32. The company had a trading volume of 118,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,887. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.05. Odonate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $43.75.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

