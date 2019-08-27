Brokerages Set Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) PT at $9.75

Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

ARCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

ARCO traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,908. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 0.99. Arcos Dorados has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $723.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.28 million. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 1.97%. Equities analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 140,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 218,178 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter worth $10,211,000. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors own 38.87% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

