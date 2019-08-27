Brokerages Set Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) Target Price at $13.65

Shares of Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.65.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEXA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nexa Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Nexa Resources in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexa Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Nexa Resources from $15.50 to $14.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $6,532,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 123,769 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 31.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 123,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 44.0% during the first quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 155,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 47,415 shares during the last quarter. 8.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEXA stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $8.84. The company had a trading volume of 796 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,583. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Nexa Resources has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $13.69.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $613.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.65 million. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 1.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

