Brokerages Set Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) PT at $44.00

Shares of Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSTK shares. ValuEngine raised Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson set a $48.00 price objective on Overstock.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.18. The company had a trading volume of 101,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,066,699. The stock has a market cap of $701.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.40. Overstock.com has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $31.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $373.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.66 million. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 66.84% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

