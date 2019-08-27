Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Declares $0.50 Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.502 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 63.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.5%.

BIP traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $46.47. The company had a trading volume of 8,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,543. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.19. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $46.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.50 target price for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.41.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

