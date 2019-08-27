Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $62.17

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$62.17 and last traded at C$62.14, with a volume of 231601 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$61.05.

BIP.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$61.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Sunday, August 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$58.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$56.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion and a PE ratio of 1,943.13.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile (TSE:BIP.UN)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

