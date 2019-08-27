Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Position Increased by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3,416.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 49.0% during the first quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 134,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 44,171 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 25.3% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 64,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the second quarter worth $1,794,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 36.1% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 182,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,660,000 after acquiring an additional 48,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.61. 10,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,661. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.88. Bunge Ltd has a 1-year low of $47.26 and a 1-year high of $72.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.79.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bunge Ltd will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.