Byteball Bytes (GBYTE) Trading Down 5.5% This Week

Byteball Bytes (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Byteball Bytes coin can now be purchased for $34.55 or 0.00962292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. Byteball Bytes has a market cap of $23.46 million and approximately $10,000.00 worth of Byteball Bytes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Byteball Bytes has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00251374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.15 or 0.01323273 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020617 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00093640 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000403 BTC.

About Byteball Bytes

Byteball Bytes' genesis date was December 25th, 2016. Byteball Bytes' total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 679,008 coins. Byteball Bytes' official website is byteball.org. The Reddit community for Byteball Bytes is /r/byteball and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Byteball Bytes is medium.com/byteball.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Byteball Bytes

Byteball Bytes can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Byteball Bytes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Byteball Bytes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Byteball Bytes using one of the exchanges listed above.

