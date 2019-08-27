Bytom Price Down 7.6% This Week (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. In the last week, Bytom has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0846 or 0.00000835 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart, Cryptopia, ZB.COM and Huobi. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $84.79 million and approximately $7.46 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.53 or 0.00716417 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011714 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00013739 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000575 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io.

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, RightBTC, LBank, CoinTiger, Gate.io, Cryptopia, EXX, FCoin, Huobi, Bibox, OKEx, ZB.COM, Kucoin, Neraex, CoinEx, BigONE, BitMart, OTCBTC and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

