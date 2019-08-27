Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,500 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the July 15th total of 477,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Camber Energy stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 10,739,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,671. Camber Energy has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $462.50.

Get Camber Energy alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Camber Energy stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,016 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.56% of Camber Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Camber Energy Company Profile

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Texas and Oklahoma. The company holds interests in approximately 13,000 net acres of producing fields located primarily in the Hunton formation in Lincoln, Logan and Payne, and Okfuskee Counties, in central Oklahoma; the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas; and Hutchinson County, Texas.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Camber Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camber Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.