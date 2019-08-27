Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM) Trading 0.3% Higher

Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.45 and last traded at $25.40, 305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 19,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.34.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average of $25.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 38,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 247,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 39.3% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 65,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 18,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $673,000.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.