Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Greggs (LON:GRG)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their hold rating on shares of Greggs (LON:GRG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,050 ($26.79) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GRG. Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Greggs from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,780 ($23.26) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC lifted their target price on Greggs from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,818.33 ($23.76).

LON:GRG opened at GBX 1,985 ($25.94) on Friday. Greggs has a 52 week low of GBX 1,003 ($13.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,496 ($32.61). The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,229.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,012.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a GBX 46.90 ($0.61) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Greggs’s previous dividend of $25.00. Greggs’s payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

In other Greggs news, insider Roger Whiteside sold 15,878 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,264 ($29.58), for a total value of £359,477.92 ($469,721.57).

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

