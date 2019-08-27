Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.38

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.38 and traded as high as $4.56. Canacol Energy shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 221,802 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Canacol Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $819.60 million and a PE ratio of 200.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.41, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.38.

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 98,050 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

