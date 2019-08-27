Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Holdings Decreased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,039 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $35,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tufton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 17,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 9,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 8,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $780,386.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,047,045.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 9,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $867,597.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,829. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,149 shares of company stock worth $5,053,283. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.68. 53,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,037,379. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $101.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $118.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.11.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.