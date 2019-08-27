Capricorn Metals (ASX:CMM) Trading 8.9% Higher

Capricorn Metals Ltd (ASX:CMM)’s share price traded up 8.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.25 ($0.17) and last traded at A$0.25 ($0.17), 4,988,505 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 394% from the average session volume of 1,010,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.23 ($0.16).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.10. The firm has a market cap of $229.45 million and a P/E ratio of -49.00.

In related news, insider Douglas Jendry acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$60,000.00 ($42,553.19).

About Capricorn Metals (ASX:CMM)

Capricorn Metals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and project evaluation business in Australia, Madagascar, and Mauritius. It holds a 100% interest in Karlawinda gold project located near Newman in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Malagasy Minerals Limited and changed its name to Capricorn Metals Limited in February 2016.

