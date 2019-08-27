CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will announce sales of $33.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CareDx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.10 million and the highest is $33.93 million. CareDx reported sales of $21.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that CareDx will report full year sales of $124.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $124.00 million to $126.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $171.04 million, with estimates ranging from $164.10 million to $178.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $31.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 38.29% and a negative return on equity of 47.53%.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum set a $48.00 price target on CareDx and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on CareDx from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $43.00 price target on CareDx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other CareDx news, CEO Peter Maag sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $1,442,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,931,773.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sasha King sold 9,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $341,031.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,217,488.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,084 shares of company stock worth $4,773,305 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in CareDx by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in CareDx by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CareDx by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDNA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.43. 565,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,017. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.35 million, a P/E ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 0.90. CareDx has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $41.27.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

