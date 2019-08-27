Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.20

Cartier Resources Inc (CVE:ECR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 244500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Separately, Fundamental Research began coverage on Cartier Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$0.29 price objective on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 million and a PE ratio of -6.29. The company has a current ratio of 20.30, a quick ratio of 20.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Cartier Resources Company Profile (CVE:ECR)

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located in Val-d'Or. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-d'Or, Canada.

