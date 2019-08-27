Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.69

Carver Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CARV)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.69 and traded as low as $3.00. Carver Bancorp shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 697 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Carver Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

About Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

