carVertical Price Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 27th. During the last seven days, carVertical has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. carVertical has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $26,550.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One carVertical token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009840 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00251058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.96 or 0.01309145 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020898 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00094273 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000406 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical was first traded on December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com.

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

