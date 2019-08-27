Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Catalent to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Shares of Catalent stock traded down $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $52.83. 1,940,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,180. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Catalent has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $58.38. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, insider Barry Littlejohns sold 15,940 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $853,268.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,053 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $219,024.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 3.1% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 2.5% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 115.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Catalent by 1.6% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 1.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

