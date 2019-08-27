Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.55

Shares of Cathedral Energy Services Ltd (TSE:CET) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.55 and traded as high as $0.28. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 10,550 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.55.

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:CET)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal, directional, and underbalanced drilling services; and well planning and drilling optimization services.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.