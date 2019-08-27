CBS (NYSE:CBS.A) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $49.76

CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS.A)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.76 and traded as low as $44.32. CBS shares last traded at $44.32, with a volume of 15 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CBS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%.

CBS Corporation is a mass media company. The Company operates through four segment: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, Local Media. The Entertainment segment comprises the CBS TV Network; CBS TV Studios; CBS Studios International and CBS TV Distribution; CBS Interactive; CBS Films; and the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

