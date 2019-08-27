Ccore (CCO) Price Down 30.6% This Week

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 40.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Ccore has a market cap of $13,641.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ccore has traded down 30.6% against the dollar. One Ccore token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00251799 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.87 or 0.01310358 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00020814 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00094144 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000403 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore’s launch date was November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

