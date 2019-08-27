Celestica (TSE:CLS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.26

Celestica Inc (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.26 and last traded at C$8.27, with a volume of 38304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.48.

The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 7.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.05.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.95 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Celestica Inc will post 1.2600001 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Company Profile (TSE:CLS)

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.