Celtic (LON:CCP) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $163.81

Shares of Celtic plc (LON:CCP) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.81 and traded as low as $160.79. Celtic shares last traded at $165.00, with a volume of 590 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $153.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 163.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 163.51.

Celtic Company Profile (LON:CCP)

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It sells tickets for matches played at the Celtic Park; provides match day and non-match day catering and banqueting services; operates visitor centers and soccer schools, as well as Celtic TV, a TV channel for the Celtic Football Club; and hires the Celtic Park for football and non-football events.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Celtic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celtic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.